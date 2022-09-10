Folks flock to Trenton “Almost Fall Festival”

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -An inclement Saturday did not stop hundreds in North Central Florida flocking to Trenton for a pre-fall festival.

The Trenton Almost Fall Festival is the second get together organized by Kate Duberly. The festival took place at the Trenton State Fair Grounds located at 830 NE Trenton Blvd.

Duberly owns the Rural Watermelon Boutique. She wanted a reason to get North Central Florida residents out to Gilchrist county to shop local.

“We had a hundred businesses sign up to be vendors. We have about 10 to 12 food trucks today. most of these businesses are within four two five counties. We have some folks here as south as Ocala and as north as Perry,” said Duberly.

Based upon the turnout, Duberly says she expects to organize another festival in the spring.

