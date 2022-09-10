Gainesville police officers are cleared in the Terrell Bradley arrest investigation, 2 others suspended

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “I have a standard we’ve established, and we’re gonna meet that standard.”

Chief Lonnie Scott told TV20 that both officers are on paid suspension after what they did following the arrest. The internal investigation revealed they took pictures of the scene.

“There were a couple of comments that didn’t need to be made, but other than that, I think the officers paid appropriate attention to getting him some assistance as quickly as possible,” said Chief Scott.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

They would not release the names of the officers because this is now an open investigation.

However, Chief Scott said that the investigation by V2 Global, the external agency they hired, was conducted by a retired Miami K9 handler.

They determined the officers involved in the traffic stop and arrest, were not at fault.

“There are some folks, no matter what we say and do, what we present to them, they’re never going to be satisfied,” shared Chief Scott.

You can access the body cam video of the encounter, by submitting a public records request.

“Folks can go in and see the videos for themselves. See what we saw, see what the V2 Global group saw, and see there’s nothing that we’re trying to hide,” said Chief Scott. “We gave you a short version because those were the highlights that we thought the citizens would be most interested in.”

He said V2 Global determined that GPD exceeded some national standards and that they even limit the use of canines.

The K9 Ranger will be back on duty in two weeks.

