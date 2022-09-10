Gator Insider: Florida ready for top-25 showdown with Kentucky in SEC opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After upsetting No. 7 Utah in their season opener to earn a ranking inside the top-15, the Florida football team welcomes No. 20 Kentucky to The Swamp in week two of the college football season. The Gators and Wildcats meet in a top-25 showdown for their SEC opener. TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell details the historical significance of the matchup and which team holds the edge heading into Saturday.

