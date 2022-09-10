Gator Insider: Florida ready for top-25 showdown with Kentucky in SEC opener

Fourth meeting between Gators, Wildcats with both teams ranked
TV20's Gator Insider Steve Russell breaks down the matchup between Florida and Kentucky on the gridiron.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After upsetting No. 7 Utah in their season opener to earn a ranking inside the top-15, the Florida football team welcomes No. 20 Kentucky to The Swamp in week two of the college football season. The Gators and Wildcats meet in a top-25 showdown for their SEC opener. TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell details the historical significance of the matchup and which team holds the edge heading into Saturday.

