‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT/Gray News) - A woman in Missouri will certainly not forget her recent stop at a convenience store.

KAIT says the woman, who was not immediately identified, was on her way to a friend’s house when she stopped at a Munch-N-Pump store on Highway 53.

According to the Missouri Lottery, she bought several lottery tickets. One of those tickets was a Hot 7s scratchers ticket that returned a top prize of $777,777.

“I called my husband, and I was crying,” she said. “I was like, ‘This is not real! It can’t be real.’”

According to Friday’s news release, the woman said she plans to invest the winnings.

