Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County.
Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening.
The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
