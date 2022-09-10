North Central Florida receives money from Tallahassee for projects

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida very quietly received a $180,000,000 windfall from Tallahassee.

The State Legislative Budget Commission approved funding for numerous local projects as well as deferred maintenance projects for area colleges.

Among the local projects, nearly a million dollars goes to Withlacoochee River restoration efforts in Levy County and a million will help build the new I-75 interchange in Marion County.

Other money for Marion County includes funds for the Florida Horse Park and Rainbow River, plus additional projects.

Gilchrist County is getting funds for a combined communications center, a fire station, and a new jail.

Of the $148,000,000 the University of Florida received, 20 million will go toward repairing the dental sciences building.

The College of Central Florida, Florida Gateway College, and Santa Fe College received more than $25,000,000 for various projects.

You can see the entire list here.

