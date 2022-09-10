Oak Hammock resident takes gold in Gainesville Senior Games

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Senior Games kicked off its series of events Friday

Oak Hammock resident Ray Goldwire won the gold medal during the golf portion of the event.

The 88-year-old man shot a 91 and won his age group.

The archery and pickleball events are Saturday.

Pickleball continues Sunday, along with the swimming event.

