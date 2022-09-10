Oak Hammock resident takes gold in Gainesville Senior Games

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Senior Games kicked off its series of events Friday

Oak Hammock resident Ray Goldwire won the gold medal during the golf portion of the event.

The 88-year-old man shot a 91 and won his age group.

The archery and pickleball events are Saturday.

Pickleball continues Sunday, along with the swimming event.

