Oak Hammock resident takes gold in Gainesville Senior Games
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Senior Games kicked off its series of events Friday
Oak Hammock resident Ray Goldwire won the gold medal during the golf portion of the event.
The 88-year-old man shot a 91 and won his age group.
The archery and pickleball events are Saturday.
Pickleball continues Sunday, along with the swimming event.
