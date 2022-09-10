People remember their loved ones and celebrated recovery at 5th annual Ocala Recovery Fest

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - At the 5th annual Ocala Recovery Fest, there were many organizations from across Marion County that provide services to people battling addiction.

There was also a memory wall to honor loved ones that passed away, and guest speakers shared their journeys.

“I realized that my own mother suffered from addiction nobody ever talked about it nobody ever pinpointed it. Nobody said hey what you’re doing isn’t right to her or her doctors everybody in the family just excepted it and kept quiet about it. so, that’s why this is important to me,” said Marion County Children’s Alliance outreach specialist Tammy Slaughter.

In Marion County, there have been more than 2500 overdoses from 2021-22. Kendall Lane has been in recovery for nearly four years, and he told his story that many people may relate to.

“I was skateboarding professionally and I got hurt at a young age and that’s when I got introduced to pain pills trying to deal with my leg injury. It really just spiraled out of control from there i got into hard drugs, getting into trouble going to jail and even prison.”

Lane said the judge ordered him to go to treatment multiple times but last time it finally stuck and he had a message for people to never give up hope.

“People need to know that they’re not alone that there is hope it’s just all of a matter of making that decision to finally make a change. I had to break the cycle and they have to make that choice too changing people, places and things and making a decision to find a better way of life.”

The recovery community wants to let people know there’s always help out there.

