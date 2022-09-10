Sports Overtime Week Three

Columbia picks up first win, Bradford yet to allow a point
A number of games impacted by rain on Friday
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WCJB) -A number of games across North Central Florida were impacted by rain in week three of high school football, including TV20′s Game of the Week between Buchholz (2-0) and Eastside (2-0). The Bobcats led, 7-0 in the first quarter when play was halted by lightning. The game was declared a no-contest. Meanwhile, P.K. Yonge and Mount Dora Christian were scoreless in the first when their game was halted. They’ll resume on Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. Other games across NCFL did finish, however.

NCFL Football Scores: Week Three

North Marion def. Belleview, 26-13

Vanguard def. Dunnellon, 21-20 OT

Columbia def. Deland, 21-16

Hawthorne def. Parker, 36-18

Berkeley Prep def. West Port, 40-7

Ridgeview def. Lake Weir, 40-0

Palatka def. Santa Fe, 33-19

Bradford def. Middleburg, 21-0

Newberry def, Trenton, 65-6

Branford def. Bell, 39-0

Chiefland def. Suwannee, 14-13

Fort White def. Keystone Heights, 28-0

Lafayette def. Hamilton County, 34-20

Interlachen def. Crescent City, 22-7

Oak Hall def. Seven Rivers Christian, 48-21

Aucilla Christian def. St Francis, 46-0

