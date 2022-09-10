Teen arrested after hitting school employee in Chiefland

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager in Levy County faces criminal charges after a fight at Chiefland Middle-High School.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 15-year-old male student for battery on a school employee.

Deputies say the teen was fighting another student when school officials got between them.

They say the 15-year-old hit a school employee who tried to break up the fight.

He was taken to jail and later released to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

