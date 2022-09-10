Teen arrested after hitting school employee in Chiefland
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager in Levy County faces criminal charges after a fight at Chiefland Middle-High School.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 15-year-old male student for battery on a school employee.
Deputies say the teen was fighting another student when school officials got between them.
They say the 15-year-old hit a school employee who tried to break up the fight.
He was taken to jail and later released to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.
