Alachua County deputies arrest man for battering pregnant woman

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after he strangled a pregnant woman at UF Health Shands Hospital last month.

Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Joseph Reynolds Friday night.

He is charged with aggravated battery with knowledge the victim was pregnant.

The incident report says Reynolds argued with a pregnant woman while she was in the hospital on August 23rd.

After the situation got heated, he started to hit her and strangle her.

Reynolds has had a romantic relationship with the victim, and they have several children together.

The victim was 21 weeks pregnant at the time.

