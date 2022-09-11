Alachua County deputies arrest man for battering pregnant woman

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after he strangled a pregnant woman at UF Health Shands Hospital last month.

Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Joseph Reynolds Friday night.

He is charged with aggravated battery with knowledge the victim was pregnant.

The incident report says Reynolds argued with a pregnant woman while she was in the hospital on August 23rd.

After the situation got heated, he started to hit her and strangle her.

Reynolds has had a romantic relationship with the victim, and they have several children together.

The victim was 21 weeks pregnant at the time.

