Alachua County deputies arrest man for battering pregnant woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after he strangled a pregnant woman at UF Health Shands Hospital last month.
Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Joseph Reynolds Friday night.
He is charged with aggravated battery with knowledge the victim was pregnant.
The incident report says Reynolds argued with a pregnant woman while she was in the hospital on August 23rd.
After the situation got heated, he started to hit her and strangle her.
Reynolds has had a romantic relationship with the victim, and they have several children together.
The victim was 21 weeks pregnant at the time.
