First Responders and residents climb BHG Stadium steps to honor 9/11 lives lost

By Camron Lunn
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sunday stadiums in the Swamp took another meaning on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Gainesville and Alachua County leaders hosted the annual Sept. 11 Memorial Stair Climb at Ben Hill Griffen Stadium on campus at the University of Florida.

Residents got up and out early to witness messages, say the pledge and walk up and down stadium steps as a way to symbolize the 110 stories first responders had to climb to save those who were attacked.

Gainesville Fire Chief Joseph Dixon Sr. was in Maryland when the towers fell.

“It was one of those days where you were stunned but you understand as first responders as military personnel, that we had a job to do and we had to be prepared for whatever was next,” said Chief Dixon.

Alachua County Commission Chair Marihelen Wheeler was working at Westwood Middle School.

“What we were hearing from our administrators is that we needed to makes sure that we didn’t turn on the televisions we didn’t alarm the children,” said Wheeler.

Both agreed that events like these are important to help the public never forget the lives lost on Sept. 11.

