Florida soccer team gives up late goal to lose, 2-1 to East Carolina

GREENSVILLE, N.C. (WCJB) - Despite out-shooting East Carolina 18-10 in 90 minutes of action, the Florida soccer team suffered a narrow, 2-1 loss in their final non-conference match of the season.

The Gators (2-5) surrendered the go-ahead goal to the Pirates (5-2) in the 84th minute of the contest and couldn’t recover to force overtime.

After a scoreless first half that featured the orange and blue holding a 12-5 advantage in shots, Florida jumped on the scoreboard first. In the 48th minute, East Carolina’s Jazmin Ferguson was called for a handball in the box, which set up the Gators with a penalty shot. Delaney Tauzel was selected to take the kick for Florida and she ripped a line drive passed the Pirates keeper into the back left corner of the net for the opening goal.

However, over the course of the next 42 minutes, East Carolina continued to hang around and finally leveled the match, 1-1, after being granted a penalty kick of their own. In the 58th minute, Josie Curtis was called for a foul in the box after she slide tackled her opponent as the two jostled to try and get position on a pass near the goal. That call gave Carsen Parker a one-on-one shot at the goal against Alexa Goldberg, and Parker didn’t miss her opportunity. Her kick went into the right side of the net, as Goldberg dove left.

The final goal of the match came in the 84th minute, for East Carolina. On a free kick, with the ball spotted just outside Florida’s box, Parker kicked a hard groundball toward the bottom left post that curved a slight bit around the wall of Gator defenders. The placement surprised Goldberg and found the bottom corner of the goal to give the Pirates the lead for good.

The loss is Florida’s second in a row as they now begin conference play. The Gators first opponent from the Southeastern Conference will be Tennessee on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at Dizney Stadium.

