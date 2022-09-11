Home repair loans available to low-income residents in Alachua County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Low-income families are getting a boost to help them make housing repairs.

The Alachua County Housing Authority is giving $200,000 to fund the SHIP Home Repair Fund.

This means residents can apply to get this money for roofing and home repairs.

To apply, you must be low-income and not living in the City of Gainesville.

This program is first come, first serve.

To apply, email or call 352-337-6240.

