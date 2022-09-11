Home repair loans available to low-income residents in Alachua County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Low-income families are getting a boost to help them make housing repairs.

The Alachua County Housing Authority is giving $200,000 to fund the SHIP Home Repair Fund.

This means residents can apply to get this money for roofing and home repairs.

To apply, you must be low-income and not living in the City of Gainesville.

This program is first come, first serve.

To apply, email or call 352-337-6240.

