Marion County residents honor anniversary of 9/11 with remembrance ceremony

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Ocala remembered first responders, civilians, and military men and women that lost their lives 21 years ago at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Veterans Park.

There were 2,996 names etched on a memorial wall for people to remember everyone that died. Three people at the ceremony lived in New York at the time and gave their thoughts about that day.

“These two men went down to the sight and picked up body parts and identified. I was the mother waiting at home,” said Lucy Colletta.

Her husband Robert Colletta was a board member of the New York State Fraternal Order of Police and he said he’ll never forget this day.

“It was just devastating the mass it was just horrible the way it was. Whole crews were lost in the rumble.”

Former Department of Corrections Officer for the City of New York Steven Breitman said he responded to the city morgue while others went to ground zero.

“I was helping deal with the bodies and it was something I felt I needed to do to help our city.”

Lucy said her husband was finally able to come home after days of helping when they discovered something on his helmet.

“He had dust on his helmet and then I just realized this isn’t just dust this could be ashes from body parts. So the kids and I and him gathered around it and prayed.”

All three said they go by the motto of never forget, never forgive, and never ever again.

