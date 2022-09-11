No. 12 Florida loses SEC opener to No. 20 Kentucky

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A week after knocking off No. 7 Utah in their season opener, Anthony Richardson and No. 12 Florida failed to beat No. 20 Kentucky, at home, in the team’s Southeastern Conference opening contest.

Richardson threw two interceptions, including a pick-6, and didn’t record a single touchdown in the Gators (1-1) 26-16 loss to the Wildcats (2-0).

In the first quarter, neither team provided consistent fireworks. Both squads were able to move the chains, but only intermittently. Florida managed to kick a 39-yard field goal with 10:03 to play in the period to record the first and only points of the quarter.

The bright spot for the Gators in the opening quarter was their defense. Both Justus Boone and Amari Burney took down Kentucky quarterback Will Levis in the backfield to force the Wildcats to eventually punt.

In the second quarter, the Wildcats took the lead on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Levis to Dane Key with 11:36 to play that put Florida behind 7-3.

90 seconds later, the Gators kicked their second field goal of the half to cut the deficit to 7-6. This time, Adam Mihalek’s attempt was from 50 yards, and it cleared the cross bar by less than 10-feet. Mihalek is the first Florida kicker since Evan McPherson to make a kick of 50-yards or more in a game.

With 8:31 to play before halftime, Brenton Cox Jr. got to Levis and caused the quarterback to flail the ball in the air, where it was caught by a diving Gervon Dexter for an interception. It was the first turnover of the game committed by either team.

Three plays after the Wildcats turnover, freshman running back Travis Etienne ran in Florida’s first touchdown of the game. The 11-yard td was the first touchdown of his career in orange and blue. It put Florida in front 14-7, after the Gators converted on a two-point conversion.

With 3:00 to play in the first half, Richardson threw his first interception of the night, which led to Levis crossing the plane on a quarterback keeper to bring the Wildcats deficit to 16-13. Kentucky would score the only points of the third quarter. The first strike came courtesy of Matt Ruffolo’s 24-yard field goal to even the game 16-16 with 6:35 to go.

Three minutes later, Richardson tossed his second interception of the game right to Keidron Smith, who returned it 65-yards for a touchdown. The pick-6 vaulted Kentucky in front 23-16. Richardson ended the night 14/35, for 143 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns.

The Gators did get one last possession to tie the game, but they turned it over on downs after Richardson couldn’t complete a pass for a first down.

The loss to Kentucky marks back-to-back years Florida lost to Lexington’s crew. It’s the first time that’s happened since 1976-77.

Florida will try to turn the page quickly and set its sights on South Florida in week three.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.