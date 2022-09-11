‘No Kitten’: Gainesville yoga studio hosts Kitten Yoga

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One Gainesville Yoga studio is back in business ‘fur real’ after a summer break.

Flow Space Yoga and Arts, located at 117 NW 16th Ave, hosted their first animal yoga event since the beginning of the Covid-19 and the guests of honor were kittens.

Americano, Macchiato, Blaire, Eden, Audrey, Dean and Sam were all adoptable animals provided by the Humane Society of North Central Florida. Hum Hill is the owner of Flow Space, she likes the energy animals bring to the class.

“They always sell out, something about having a meditative with an animal it bring a a soothing quality. Just brings them into complete puddle states is what we like to call it,” said Hill.

Hill says the plan on having another yoga class with animals in the spring.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.