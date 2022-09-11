WEC hosts Ocala Crypto Week

People came out to the World Equestrian Center to learn about new technology.
People came out to the World Equestrian Center to learn about new technology.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The World Equestrian Center held its first-ever Ocala Crypto Week. The three-day event had speakers from the cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and NFT industries.

They aimed to educate people on how these platforms can impact their lives.

Woodly Oralus an organizer of the event said his friend got him into cryptocurrency.

“He started pivoting more into becoming an entrepreneur he started getting involved with these different NFT projects and getting involved in cryptocurrency and I saw his belief and I saw him take action and made me think maybe there’s something here.”

Oralus said he plans to have a  bigger program for next year’s Crypto Week.

