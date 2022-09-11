What’s Growing On: VFW Teaching Garden

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

You may have driven by one of these tanks on NE Waldo rd, but what’s being produced here might not be your first guess.

Grow Gainesville, a local group of gardeners dedicated to food production, is partnering with VFW Post #1025 to construct a teaching garden.

VFW Officer Avery Owen who helped construct the garden tells us “One of the missions of the veteran’s of foreign wars is to honor the fallen by serving the living.”

It’s designed to show a variety of methods for growing vegetables. These include square foot gardening, several types of container gardening, an herb spiral, a keyhole garden, and more.

Large insect and pollinator beds are included at each end of the garden. Construction, which started in early february, is complete and the garden is ready for planting.

Most everything was donated, and donated a lot by the individuals of Grow Gainesville.

Victory gardens are home vegetable gardens that were originally born out of necessity here in the united states. They got their start during world wars I and ii, when people grew their own produce to free up food for the wars in an effort to help stabilize the country’s food supply.

Back in 1917, during World War 1, the National War Garden Commission promoted home gardening in order to free up crops to feed soldiers who were fighting overseas.

Tom Wootton of Grow Gainesville says “Our mission is to reacquaint ourselves with the skills involved in growing some of your own food.”

The victory garden was focused on crops that were easy to grow, including fresh, seasonable vegetables as well as root crops and hardier crops that could be stored during the winter.

The VFW encourages veterans to be “soldiers of the soil” and plant sustainable crops right at home.

With inflation causing the prices of just about everything to rise, home gardening can save people money and Wootton hopes to get more people involved.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.