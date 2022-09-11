What’s Growing On: VFW Teaching Garden

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

You may have driven by one of these tanks on NE Waldo rd, but what’s being produced here might not be your first guess.

Grow Gainesville, a local group of gardeners dedicated to food production, is partnering with VFW Post #1025 to construct a teaching garden.

VFW Officer Avery Owen who helped construct the garden tells us “One of the missions of the veteran’s of foreign wars is to honor the fallen by serving the living.”

It’s designed to show a variety of methods for growing vegetables. These include square foot gardening, several types of container gardening, an herb spiral, a keyhole garden, and more.

Large insect and pollinator beds are included at each end of the garden. Construction, which started in early february, is complete and the garden is ready for planting.

Most everything was donated, and donated a lot by the individuals of Grow Gainesville.

Victory gardens are home vegetable gardens that were originally born out of necessity here in the united states. They got their start during world wars I and ii, when people grew their own produce to free up food for the wars in an effort to help stabilize the country’s food supply.

Back in 1917, during World War 1, the National War Garden Commission promoted home gardening in order to free up crops to feed soldiers who were fighting overseas.

Tom Wootton of Grow Gainesville says “Our mission is to reacquaint ourselves with the skills involved in growing some of your own food.”

The victory garden was focused on crops that were easy to grow, including fresh, seasonable vegetables as well as root crops and hardier crops that could be stored during the winter.

The VFW encourages veterans to be “soldiers of the soil” and plant sustainable crops right at home.

With inflation causing the prices of just about everything to rise, home gardening can save people money and Wootton hopes to get more people involved.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

WGO VFW
Folks flock to Trenton “Almost Fall Festival”
Folks flock to Trenton “Almost Fall Festival”
Residents could bring hazardous waste items to be thrown away properly.
The City of Ocala hosts “Waste Amnesty Day”
A memory wall let friends and family remember their loved ones that passed away.
People remember their loved ones and celebrated recovery at 5th annual Ocala Recovery Fest