Colleges in North Central Florida receive millions in funding for building maintenance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “We’re grateful to the state for such an incredible gift.”

Colleges and universities received state funding from the Deferred Building Maintenance Program, which will cover school upgrades and renovations.

The State Legislative Budget Committee approved millions of dollars worth of funds to more than 40 schools in the state, including the University of Florida, Santa Fe College, College of Central Florida, and Florida Gateway College.

FGC Administrator, Tony Cardenas said the improvements will add to education.

“It really enhanced the learning experience,” said Tony Cardenas. “When you come to campus, you want to feel safe, you want to be comfortable. You want to focus on what’s important.”

College students said the funding will not only bring educational benefits into classrooms but also build safer campuses.

“I watch the people come in as I work and study,” said KK Sevoi. “They check the elevators, the check the fire extinguishers. They check stuff to make sure that they’re safe because you don’t understand how big a deal that is until it’s gone.”

According to the budget committee, the money will be used for AC, roofing, waterlines, and fire alarm replacements.

It’s also set to go towards parking and equipment renovations.

“Improvements are just more money, more opportunities for other people like me cause, we’re the future,” said Sevoi.

Santa Fe administrators said most of their work will begin this fiscal year.

