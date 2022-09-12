Crash in Dunnellon left one woman dead and four people in the hospital

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead and four people are severely hurt after a crash in Dunnellon Saturday night.

At 8:30 p.m Saturday, a 27-year-old woman was driving four passengers on SW 180th Ave.

She drove through the intersection of CR 484 and hit a gate, fence posts, and several trees near Cannon Farms.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say none of them were wearing seatbelts.

A Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant declared the driver dead at the scene.

The four other people were sent to HCA Ocala with serious injuries.

