Crash in Dunnellon left one woman dead and four people in the hospital

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:09 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead and four people are severely hurt after a crash in Dunnellon Saturday night.

At 8:30 p.m Saturday, a 27-year-old woman was driving four passengers on SW 180th Ave.

She drove through the intersection of CR 484 and hit a gate, fence posts, and several trees near Cannon Farms.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say none of them were wearing seatbelts.

A Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant declared the driver dead at the scene.

The four other people were sent to HCA Ocala with serious injuries.

