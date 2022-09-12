Florida gas prices sink to seven-month low

Gas pump
Gas pump
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB/WCJB) - Florida gas prices declined again last week, dropping to the lowest levels since February. The state average declined 9 cents last week, falling to $3.45 per gallon on Sunday.

“The oil market finished flat last week, which should enable the state average to continue moving lower,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Unless fundamentals shift, Florida’s average gas price should fall into the $3.30s this week.”

Despite a brief uptick in late August, pump prices have largely declined throughout the summer.

Drivers are now paying $1.44 per gallon less than what they paid in mid-June. That amounts to an average savings of nearly $22 on a full tank of gas.

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets: West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.66), Tallahassee ($3.58), Naples ($3.53)
  • Least expensive metro markets: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.25), Pensacola ($3.27), Panama City ($3.33)

Local Prices

  • Gainesville: $3.51
  • Ocala: $3.40
  • Lake City: $3.39

