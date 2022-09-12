Florida’s 24th annual Missing Children’s Day commemorated at the state capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Each year, thousands of children are reported missing in Florida. Most of them quickly return home safely, but some do not. Florida’s 24th annual Missing Children’s Day was held at the state capitol Monday, remembering kids who were kidnapped and killed, as well as others who have not yet been found.

Families of missing children each put a rose next to a photo of their loved one, during a somber ceremony in the capitol courtyard. Mark Glass is the Commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

”We honor their memories, and we reaffirm our promise that we will never abandon our search for them,” Mark Glass, Florida Department of Law Enforcement commissioner. “I promise you that.”

During the ceremony, awards were presented to students for essays and drawings. Several law enforcement officers and police dogs were also honored for stopping potential kidnappings across the state. There are currently eight AMBER Alerts and three missing child alerts across Florida.

