Gators move on from loss to UK

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Contrary to what you hear and read, the sky is not falling and the UF football season is not over. Yes, the Gators dropped their SEC opener and struggled to find offensive rhythm at home in Saturday’s loss to Kentucky.

We’ve learned one thing about Billy Napier’s approach to in-season growth--the first year Florida coach doesn’t sugar-coat anything and operates in truth.

In the days since their 26-16 loss to the Wildcats, the Gators have emphasized eliminating turnovers and sharpening up the passing game. Quarterback Anthony Richardson completed only 14 of 35 passes in the loss and threw two interceptions.

A good chance to work on some continuity comes Saturday when Florida welcomes USF to cap a three-game season opening homestand.

“I think that it’s very important that you take full advantage of the things that come with an experience like this,” said Napier regarding his first loss at Florida. “It gives you a chance to re-center. In a few days iI’ve seen how this group is sticking together, I love how this group wants to do their job for the team.”

“I couldn’t even sleep last night, it left a bad taste in my mouth,” said wide receiver Justin Shorter. “It’s a new week. I feel like our main goal is to go 1-0 each week, but in order to have success you have to fail as well.”

“Watching the film, we knew that there’s some mistakes we could have definitely tweaked up and minor issues we can address,” said offensive lineman Richard Gouraige. “This week is a new week to get better and work on the little things.”

The Gators are 2-0 against the Bulls all-time, including last year’s 42-20 victory in Tampa.

The SEC also announced on Monday that the Florida-Tennessee game on Sept. 24 will be a 3:30 kickoff on CBS. The No. 15 Volunteers are 2-0 and host Akron this Saturday.

