Lawsuit claims Alachua County Commissioner lives in the wrong district

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another elected official in Alachua County is involved in a controversy over residency. A Democratic Party voter is suing Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler, claiming she doesn’t reside in the district she represents.

Eugene Garvin filed suit against Wheeler in circuit court late last week. He claims Wheeler doesn’t reside in District 2, the seat she ran for in the Democratic Primary in August.

Wheeler’s address listed with the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office is on Northwest 48th Terrace in Gainesville. The address listed is within the boundary of District 2. In the primary, Wheeler defeated Charlie Jackson with 73% of the vote in the District 2 race.

The complaint does not list where Garvin believes Wheeler actually lives. He wants the court to rule that Wheeler is ineligible to run for office. She faces Republican Ed Braddy in November.

Former Alachua County Commissioner Mary Alford resigned in May after accusations that she did not live in District 1 which she represented, but instead, lived in District 4.

Alford’s address listed with the elections office was in the correct district, but records show she owned another property where she lived was accused of living.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Raemi Eagle-Glenn to fill the seat. In November, Alford and Commissioner Eagle-Glenn are both running for the District 1 seat.

In August, former Alachua County School Board Member Diyonne McGraw won the seat she previously held. She was removed from the board by DeSantis after it was revealed she did not live in the district she represented.

Her home address listed with the elections office was just outside the district boundary. The map has since been redrawn allowing her to retake her old seat.

