The Marion Civic Chorale is welcoming new members for their fall concert series

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Civic Chorale is a community chorus based in Ocala.

Established in 1986, the chorus has a mission to bring choral music to North Central Florida.

“Not only being able to collaborate to make beautiful music but to see the pleasure on the faces of the people in the audience when they come” said treasurer and singer, Laura Fowler. “How much they enjoy it and how much they appreciate it. It’s kind of a feedback loop. They are really enjoying themselves and it makes us enjoy ourselves more. We work hard for these concerts we tried to give them as high quality of product as we can.”

The first rehearsal for the fall concert series is Monday, September 12th at 6:30pm at St. George Anglican Cathedral in Ocala.

The rehearsals will then be every Monday night in preparation for two shows taking place on October 30th and November 13th.

Leaders with the chorale say any musical experience level is welcome to join. “We have people who are professional musicians, have been music teachers, have been band leaders. We have people who have never read a note of music in their life but just want to get involved in something where they can sing. We are structured so that all music levels can participate and learn the music and feel comfortable” said Fowler.

Registration and a small dues fee is required to join.

