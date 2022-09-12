Mobile home in Gainesville is severely damaged after a fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A mobile home is severely damaged following a fire that broke out Sunday afternoon.

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews arrived at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park on NW 54th St.

Crew members reported seeing heavy smoke and flames spewing out of the back of the home.

The first engine that arrived on the scene was able to hook up a hose and put out the blaze in a few minutes.

