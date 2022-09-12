Ocala CEP highlights Aviv Clinics

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A multi-disciplinary clinic is using new technology to improve brain function.

In this week’s episode of the Weekly Buzz, you’ll learn about Aviv Clinics.

RELATED: Ocala CEP highlights a new hangout spot

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.