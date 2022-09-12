Officials urge neighborhoods in Marion County to boil water due to quality

MCU customers in these areas should boil water to use for drinking, cooking and brushing their teeth.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials in Marion County are warning residents about the quality of drinking water.

Officials with Marion County Utilities, or MCU, issued a precautionary water boil notice on Sunday.

This is for the areas of Silver Springs Woods and village communities.

In the announcement, MCU customers in these areas were warned that they should boil water to use for drinking, cooking, and brushing their teeth. However, water for laundry and bathing does not need to be boiled.

TRENDING: Florida gas prices sink to seven-month low

An update will come out after the water proves to be safe to drink.

