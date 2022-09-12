Officials urge neighborhoods in Marion County to boil water due to quality

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials in Marion County are warning residents about the quality of drinking water.

Officials with Marion County Utilities, or MCU, issued a precautionary water boil notice on Sunday.

This is for the areas of Silver Springs Woods and village communities.

In the announcement, MCU customers in these areas were warned that they should boil water to use for drinking, cooking, and brushing their teeth. However, water for laundry and bathing does not need to be boiled.

An update will come out after the water proves to be safe to drink.

