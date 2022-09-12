Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

Poll: High school play of the week
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week Three of high school football in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:

Click here to vote in the poll. The options are as follows:

  • Chiefland’s Dakota Fisher finds daylight and takes it in
  • Branford’s Cohen David finds Brice Criggall for the TD
  • Bradford’s Chalil Cummings makes the juggling catch
  • Newberry’s Jakarus Randolph runs the INT back all the way
  • Columbia pulls off the tipped pass, Rontravion Tolliver scores the TD

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Florida running back Trevor Etienne celebrates as he crosses the goal line for an 11-yard...
Gators move on from loss to UK
Donald R. Dizney Stadium, Tuesday
Florida soccer team gives up late goal to lose, 2-1 to East Carolina
Florida head coach Billy Napier stands next to his players during a timeout in the final...
No. 12 Florida loses SEC opener to No. 20 Kentucky
Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Gator Insider: Florida ready for top-25 showdown with Kentucky in SEC opener