Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week Three of high school football in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:

Chiefland’s Dakota Fisher finds daylight and takes it in

Branford’s Cohen David finds Brice Criggall for the TD

Bradford’s Chalil Cummings makes the juggling catch

Newberry’s Jakarus Randolph runs the INT back all the way

Columbia pulls off the tipped pass, Rontravion Tolliver scores the TD

