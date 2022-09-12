Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week Three of high school football in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:
Click here to vote in the poll. The options are as follows:
- Chiefland’s Dakota Fisher finds daylight and takes it in
- Branford’s Cohen David finds Brice Criggall for the TD
- Bradford’s Chalil Cummings makes the juggling catch
- Newberry’s Jakarus Randolph runs the INT back all the way
- Columbia pulls off the tipped pass, Rontravion Tolliver scores the TD
