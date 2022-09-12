Trinity Catholic High School will hold an opening night to kick off a fundraising drive
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Trinity Catholic High School will host an opening night.
This is to kick off a fundraising drive at the Colangelo Fine Arts Center.
The school received an $8 million donation.
The funds were used to build the Albert A. And Elizabeth B. Colangelo Fine Arts Center.
The 23,000-square-foot building includes a 740-seat theater.
The building also holds a learning laboratory for a multimedia curriculum.
It will begin at 6:30 and will be held at Trinity Catholic High School.
