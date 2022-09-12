Trinity Catholic High School will hold an opening night to kick off a fundraising drive

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Trinity Catholic High School will host an opening night.

This is to kick off a fundraising drive at the Colangelo Fine Arts Center.

The school received an $8 million donation.

The funds were used to build the Albert A. And Elizabeth B. Colangelo Fine Arts Center.

The 23,000-square-foot building includes a 740-seat theater.

The building also holds a learning laboratory for a multimedia curriculum.

It will begin at 6:30 and will be held at Trinity Catholic High School.

