UF ranks No. 5 among top public schools U.S. News & World Report

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is receiving high marks from the U.S. News & World Report. The university is listed as one of the top five public research universities in the nation.

For the second year in a row, UF received the No. 5 rank acknowledging the university’s commitment to research, innovation, educational excellence, student outcomes, and technology transfer. UF tied with two other universities for the number five spot, UNC-Chapel Hill and UC Santa Barbara.

The other 2023 top five public universities are UC Berkeley and UCLA tied at No. 1; Michigan and Virginia tied at No. 3.

UF received the same reputation score as last year of 3.8. UF’s alumni annual giving rate, another key metric, climbed from 14% last year to 19% this year.

Overall, UF was ranked No. 29 in National Universities.

“On behalf of the board, I want to express our deepest gratitude to all the many stakeholders who contributed to this exceptional advancement, including faculty, staff, students, alumni and donors, as well as the Legislature and the governor for their ongoing support,” said Mori Hosseini, chair of UF’s Board of Trustees. “UF’s position in the rankings is reflective of our continual, rapid strengthening in teaching, learning and research performance — smaller class sizes, consistently high graduation and retention rates, and the increased value of each student’s degree after graduation—all of which in turn helps Florida be viewed as a national leader.”

