Wanted man tries to lead Gainesville Police on a chase

A man from Gainesville has been arrested after fleeing from law enforcement on multiple occasions.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested after fleeing from law enforcement on multiple occasions.

Roderick Mabry, 37, had an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office warrant for robbery, felony battery, and drug trafficking.

Gainesville police officers spotted Mabry on Southwest 13th Street driving a silver Dodge Charger.

Officers tried to pull him over on Southwest 5th street but he tried to drive off. Sheriff’s deputies were able to help stop Mabry and pull him over.

Mabry was booked into the Alachua County Jail on no bond.

