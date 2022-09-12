To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake Shore Hospital Authority board meets on Monday to consider two proposals to use their currently-vacant facility. Representatives from Hope Bridges VA Transitional Housing and Your ER Solutions are hoping to lease the space.

On Tuesday, Alachua County commissioners vote on a proposed budget and property tax rate for the new fiscal year.

RELATED: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

The Matheson Museum unveils its newest exhibition on Wednesday. Return to Forever: Gainesville’s Great Southern Music Hall recounts the history of one of Gainesville’s 1970s concert venues.

On Thursday, UF trustees begin a two-day board retreat at Ponte Vedra Beach. Among other issues, they will review the university budget and infrastructure and facilities priorities.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.