The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:07 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake Shore Hospital Authority board meets on Monday to consider two proposals to use their currently-vacant facility. Representatives from Hope Bridges VA Transitional Housing and Your ER Solutions are hoping to lease the space.

On Tuesday, Alachua County commissioners vote on a proposed budget and property tax rate for the new fiscal year.

The Matheson Museum unveils its newest exhibition on Wednesday. Return to Forever: Gainesville’s Great Southern Music Hall recounts the history of one of Gainesville’s 1970s concert venues.

On Thursday, UF trustees begin a two-day board retreat at Ponte Vedra Beach. Among other issues, they will review the university budget and infrastructure and facilities priorities.

