Williston city leader resignation letter cites management issues

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Interim City Manager of Williston takes over operations of the city on Monday after the previous deputy manager resigned citing issues of mismanagement.

Williston Police Deputy Chief Terry Bovaird accepted the position after former City Manager Jackie Gorman and Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson resigned.

City Council President Debra Jones cited a disagreement in leadership styles as a reason for the resignations, however, the resignation letter for the deputy manager paints a different picture.

Neslon cites harassment, allegations of payroll fraud, policy violations, and overall mismanagement by the city as her reasons for leaving.

TO: City Council FROM: Jackie Gorman, City Manager SUBJECT: Resignation With a heavy heart I am respectfully submitting my official resignation effective September 16, 2022 (30 days per my Contract). This will allow me to get through most of the budget process and clean up some of the unfinished business in my office. I have loved working for Williston and want the best for all the employees. Thank you all for your support these past four (4) years.

