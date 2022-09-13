23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating the cause of a deadly crash on Tuesday morning that happened on a major roadway in the city.

Officers say the crash happened on Southwest Archer Road and Clark Butler Boulevard.

They say an SUV and a motorcycle crashed. The 23-year-old man riding the motorcycle suffered head trauma and died at the scene.

The roadway was blocked while traffic homicide detectives investigated the cause of the wreck.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing. They have yet to determine if charges will be filed.

