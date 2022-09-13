Alachua-based non-profit to award university for research into movement disorder

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A non-profit organization based in North Central Florida is giving an award to Duke University in North Carolina for research into a movement disorder.

Tyler’s Hope, based in Alachua, announced the award is in recognition of the school’s work toward finding a cure for dystonia, which causes involuntary muscle contractions that cause slow repetitive movements or abnormal postures.

Tyler’s Hope was founded by two parents whose son and daughter were diagnosed with the disease.

Researchers with Duke found that 18 FDA-approved medications have the potential to help patients with dystonia.

