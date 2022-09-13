Alachua County Commission will hear about the proposed affordable housing project in southeast Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners will hear a presentation on the proposed affordable housing project in southeast Gainesville.

The proposal includes transitional housing for homeless people.

The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Other topics at this meeting include considering an ordinance to create a rental permitting program for Alachua County as well as considering an ordinance to update the Alachua County housing and maintenance code.

