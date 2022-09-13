Alachua County non-profit is hosting an event targeted towards homeless individuals

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The non-profit “WKB A Giving Hand” will host a community event Friday, September 16th from 11am-1pm.

It is located at The Lazarus Restoration Center in Gainesville.

There will be music, free Items, food, drinks, haircuts and multiple vendors.

Owner Ashley Brown, began the non-profit and community events in remembrance of her father who gave to the homeless in Gainesville.

He passed away July 1, 2018.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.