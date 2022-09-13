Alachua County non-profit is hosting an event targeted towards homeless individuals

Alachua County non-profit is hosting an event targeted towards homeless individuals
By Kristin Chase
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The non-profit “WKB A Giving Hand” will host a community event Friday, September 16th from 11am-1pm.

It is located at The Lazarus Restoration Center in Gainesville.

There will be music, free Items, food, drinks, haircuts and multiple vendors.

Owner Ashley Brown, began the non-profit and community events in remembrance of her father who gave to the homeless in Gainesville.

He passed away July 1, 2018.

