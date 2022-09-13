Alachua Habitat for Humanity will hold a dedication ceremony

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Habitat for Humanity has a dedication ceremony for an affordable home built on donated land on Tuesday.

The land was donated by the city of Gainesville.

Ashley Burke is the new homeowner and will officially receive the keys to her new house.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m.

It will be located at 826 NE 16th Terrace.

