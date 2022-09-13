Barr Hammock Preserve will temporarily close for habitat restoration activities

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Barr Hammock Preserve in Micanopy will be temporarily closed for habitat restoration activities.

Alachua County officials say that the closure will start Wednesday and is expected to run until Friday, September 16.

During this time, crews will be conducting invasive plant management on nearly 73 acres of the prairie.

The Barr-Hammock south trailhead will remain open throughout the maintenance project.

