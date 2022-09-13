Branford sweeps Hamilton Co. to stay unbeaten in high school volleyball

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) -Although there is still a long way to go in the high school volleyball regular season, the Branford Buccaneers continue to make a statement in Class 1A.

The Bucs took down visiting Hamilton County on Monday 25-8, 25-13, 25-9 to reach 11-0 for the season. MaxPreps had Branford listed as the top-ranked team in Class 1A to start the week. The Bucs have now won 33 sets and only lost four.

Branford looks to make it 12 straight wins on Tuesday at Taylor County. Hamilton County (1-4) looks to bounce back Tuesday at Aucilla Christian.

