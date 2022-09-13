Branford sweeps Hamilton Co. to stay unbeaten in high school volleyball

Top-ranked team in 1A looks the part in three-set sweep
Top-ranked 1A school shows its strength
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) -Although there is still a long way to go in the high school volleyball regular season, the Branford Buccaneers continue to make a statement in Class 1A.

The Bucs took down visiting Hamilton County on Monday 25-8, 25-13, 25-9 to reach 11-0 for the season. MaxPreps had Branford listed as the top-ranked team in Class 1A to start the week. The Bucs have now won 33 sets and only lost four.

Branford looks to make it 12 straight wins on Tuesday at Taylor County. Hamilton County (1-4) looks to bounce back Tuesday at Aucilla Christian.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen
The shooting happened in the Happiness Homes neighborhood around 5:15am.
45-year-old man killed during shooting in Northwest Ocala

Latest News

Florida running back Trevor Etienne celebrates as he crosses the goal line for an 11-yard...
Gators move on from loss to UK
Play of the week
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
Donald R. Dizney Stadium, Tuesday
Florida soccer team gives up late goal to lose, 2-1 to East Carolina
Florida head coach Billy Napier stands next to his players during a timeout in the final...
No. 12 Florida loses SEC opener to No. 20 Kentucky