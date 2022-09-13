FHP: 100+ serious bodily injuries due to drowsy drivers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly four thousand car crashes on Florida roads last year were caused by drowsy driving. According to statistics from the Florida Highway Patrol, those accidents led to more than 100 serious bodily injuries and several deaths.

State troopers are asking drivers not to get behind the wheel at times they would usually be asleep, as well as to take breaks every two hours.

FHP Captain Peter Bergstresser says many people don’t realize how dangerous drowsy driving can be.

”If you do drive a long distance, make sure you get enough rest,” Bergstresser said. “We don’t want you driving drowsy. Driving drowsy can be just as bad as if you are under the influence.”

Since many drowsy driving crashes involve someone falling asleep at the wheel, and leaving the road without attempting to stop, they are among the most serious types of car accidents.

”If you are drowsy and dozing off, please take a moment to pull off and take a rest. Something we see an increase in is that drowsy driving causing a lot of crashes.”

