Gainesville Amazon facility evacuated due to bomb threat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A law enforcement bomb squad was called out to an Amazon distribution facility after a bomb threat was made against the company.

Employees were all evacuated from the facility in northwest Gainesville after a message was found written on a wall stating there is a bomb in the building.

Gainesville Police Department responded to the scene with a bomb squad. They also had a bomb-sniffing K9 to aid in the search of the building.

