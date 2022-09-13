Gainesville Amazon facility evacuated due to bomb threat
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A law enforcement bomb squad was called out to an Amazon distribution facility after a bomb threat was made against the company.
Employees were all evacuated from the facility in northwest Gainesville after a message was found written on a wall stating there is a bomb in the building.
Gainesville Police Department responded to the scene with a bomb squad. They also had a bomb-sniffing K9 to aid in the search of the building.
TRENDING: GPD investigates deadly crash on Archer Road
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.