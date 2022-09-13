Gainesville neighborhood non-profit threatens lawsuit over city zoning amendment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As a majority of Gainesville city commissioners plan on moving forward with ending single-family zoning, one group of neighbors may make those efforts end in court.

Gainesville Neighborhood Voices, Inc. is a non-profit of compromised of Gainesville residents focusing on affordable housing and neighborhood preservation. Casey Fitzgerald is the president of the non-profit, he worries that the city’s move doesn’t make sense.

“Every professional that has looked at this from professional planners to land use attorneys says this will not work,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald says if the city moves forward with a second amendment reading his organization will sue.

Jennifer Parker lives in the Seminary Lane neighborhood, she already does not like one apartment complex in her neighborhood The Reef located at 622 NW 3rd Ave, which was built in the neighborhood in the last five years.

“I think it would be really great if the city of Gainesville and those that are making the codes for development could actually put into place some regulations that would prevent certain types of building like what we are experiencing on Seminary Lane,” said Parker.

Adrian Hayes-Santos was one of four on the city commission who voted on moving forward with turning single-family zoning into multi-family zoning. He says current policies must change to keep residents in the city.

“I’ve talked to many people in our community who work right her who have had to move to different cities move outside of here and have to commute inside because of housing prices. That’s not something we should be okay with and the status quo is not working,” said Hayes-Santos.

The next city commission meeting will be held at City Hall on Thursday, Sept. 15.

