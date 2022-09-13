Gainesville woman latest recipient of Habitat for Humanity house

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Gainesville has the keys to a new house thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

The organization held a dedication ceremony Tuesday for the affordable home.

Ashley Burke is the new homeowner.

She said people from Habitat for Humanity helped her every step of the process.

The house was built on land donated by the City of Gainesville.

Corey Harris, the Senior Housing Strategist for the City of Gainesville, says, “Being able to provide land as well as down payment assistance can really help us move the needle towards more access to more affordable housing.”

The City of Gainesville also gave burke a $25,000 forgivable loan through the My Neighborhood program.

