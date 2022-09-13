GPD investigates deadly crash on Archer Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly crash on Tuesday morning that happened on a major roadway in the city.

Officers say the crash happened on Southwest Archer Road and Clark Butler Boulevard.

They say an SUV and a motorcycle crashed. A man was killed in the collision.

The roadway was blocked while traffic homicide detectives investigated the cause of the wreck.

