GPD investigates deadly crash on Archer Road

Motorcycle vs. SUV crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Motorcycle vs. SUV crash on Archer Road in Gainesville(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly crash on Tuesday morning that happened on a major roadway in the city.

Officers say the crash happened on Southwest Archer Road and Clark Butler Boulevard.

They say an SUV and a motorcycle crashed. A man was killed in the collision.

TRENDING: Marion County deputies investigating homicide on hiking trail

The roadway was blocked while traffic homicide detectives investigated the cause of the wreck.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Amazon workers forced to evacuate after bomb threat
Gainesville Amazon facility evacuated due to bomb threat
Marion County labor force participation rate compared to state and national rates
Study explains the drop in the percent of people working in Marion County
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Alachua County non-profit is hosting an event for homeless people