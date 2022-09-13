Marion County deputies investigating homicide on hiking trail

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide at the Greenway Trailhead in Southeast Marion County.

Around 4:30 in the afternoon on Monday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a shooting at the trailhead off Banyan Rd.

When they arrived, deputies found a dead body of a white male.

TRENDING: Wanted man tries to lead Gainesville Police on a chase

Detectives are conducting an investigation and have identified all parties involved.

Deputies have also confirmed that the victim and the assailant were acquainted with one another.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.