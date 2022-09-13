Marion County deputies investigating homicide on hiking trail

Deputies have also confirmed that the parties involved knew one another.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide at the Greenway Trailhead in Southeast Marion County.

Around 4:30 in the afternoon on Monday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a shooting at the trailhead off Banyan Rd.

When they arrived, deputies found a dead body of a white male.

TRENDING: Wanted man tries to lead Gainesville Police on a chase

Detectives are conducting an investigation and have identified all parties involved.

Deputies have also confirmed that the victim and the assailant were acquainted with one another.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen
The shooting happened in the Happiness Homes neighborhood around 5:15am.
45-year-old man killed during shooting in Northwest Ocala

Latest News

Wards Supermarket safe after Gainesville Police responded to a false alarm about a shooting
Wards Supermarket safe after Gainesville Police responded to a false alarm about a shooting
Barr Hammock Preserve will temporarily close for habitat restoration activities
Barr Hammock Preserve will temporarily close for habitat restoration activities
Barr Hammock Preserve will temporarily close for habitat restoration activities
Barr Hammock Preserve will temporarily close for habitat restoration activities
Wards Supermarket safe after Gainesville Police responded to a false alarm about a shooting
Wards Supermarket safe after Gainesville Police responded to a false alarm about a shooting
Researchers with Duke found that 18 FDA-approved medications have the potential to help...
Alachua-based non-profit to award university for research into movement disorder