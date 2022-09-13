Marion county will participate in a nationwide test of the wireless emergency alert system

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County will be a part of a nationwide test of the wireless emergency alert system.

It will take place at approximately 10 a.m.

The alert will use any mobile or cellular phone located within 0.7 miles of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

By acknowledging the alert, your phone will return to normal.

The WEA system is a national system that sends amber alerts and other emergency notifications directly to cell phones without the need for a subscription.

