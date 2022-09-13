Marion county will participate in a nationwide test of the wireless emergency alert system

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County will be a part of a nationwide test of the wireless emergency alert system.

It will take place at approximately 10 a.m.

The alert will use any mobile or cellular phone located within 0.7 miles of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

By acknowledging the alert, your phone will return to normal.

The WEA system is a national system that sends amber alerts and other emergency notifications directly to cell phones without the need for a subscription.

