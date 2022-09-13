Murder suspect arrested after drug deal gone wrong at Marion County hiking trail

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man involved drug deal gone wrong that ended in one man’s death at the Greenway Trailhead on Monday.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Matthew Neal, 19, on murder and armed robbery charges on Tuesday in connection to the death of Cameron Cole Dalzell, 18.

Deputies say around 4:30 in the afternoon on Monday, a victim arrived at the Maricamp Emergency Department with a gunshot wound to the hand. The victim said he was shot while being robbed at the Greenway Trailhead and another person was likely dead.

Deputies have confirmed that the parties involved knew one another. (WCJB)

Deputies later found Dalzell dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators spoke to Neal who told them that he and Dalzell met with two to other people in a car. The pair intended to rob the victims of their marijuana. Neal said Dalzell pulled out a gun and pointed it at the driver.

The driver pulled out his own gun and the two men shot at each other resulting in Dalzell being killed and the driver being shot in the hand.

Because Neal and Dalzell planned to rob the victims, Neal is being charged with second-degree murder despite not firing the shot that killed him.

Neal was booked in the Marion County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

