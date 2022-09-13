Murder suspect arrested after drug deal gone wrong at Marion County hiking trail

Deputies have also confirmed that the parties involved knew one another.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man involved drug deal gone wrong that ended in one man’s death at the Greenway Trailhead on Monday.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Matthew Neal, 19, on murder and armed robbery charges on Tuesday in connection to the death of Cameron Cole Dalzell, 18.

Deputies say around 4:30 in the afternoon on Monday, a victim arrived at the Maricamp Emergency Department with a gunshot wound to the hand. The victim said he was shot while being robbed at the Greenway Trailhead and another person was likely dead.

Deputies have confirmed that the parties involved knew one another.
Deputies have confirmed that the parties involved knew one another.(WCJB)

Deputies later found Dalzell dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators spoke to Neal who told them that he and Dalzell met with two to other people in a car. The pair intended to rob the victims of their marijuana. Neal said Dalzell pulled out a gun and pointed it at the driver.

TRENDING: Gainesville Amazon facility evacuated due to bomb threat

The driver pulled out his own gun and the two men shot at each other resulting in Dalzell being killed and the driver being shot in the hand.

Because Neal and Dalzell planned to rob the victims, Neal is being charged with second-degree murder despite not firing the shot that killed him.

Neal was booked in the Marion County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Motorcycle vs. SUV crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
GPD investigates deadly crash on Archer Road
Gainesville Amazon facility evacuated due to bomb threat
Amazon workers forced to evacuate after bomb threat
Gainesville Amazon facility evacuated due to bomb threat
Motorcycle vs. SUV crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
GPD investigates deadly crash on Archer Road